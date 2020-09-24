(Video) Minamino scores banger v Lincoln as Taki proves prowess from deep

We’ve been waiting for this moment for some time, and if you count the Community Shield as a friendly, as we do, you will have been too!

Takumi Minamino signed in January to much excitement but his moments of sheer class have been few and far between…

Tonight will make his career highlights package, though!

Starting v Lincoln in the EFL Cup, Minamino curled a beautiful shot into the top corner, after being assisted by Harvey Elliott outside of the area.

It was a real peach, and hopefully a sign of things to come.

