(Video) Previously unseen clip shows Henderson’s tactical understanding is spot on

Jordan Henderson is perhaps the most underrated midfielder in the Premier League, which is funny considering he was the last captain to lift the trophy!

One unseen moment from the Reds’ 2-0 win over Chelsea really highlighted his overall tactical understand, proving he’s not just a good leader – but also an extremely talented footballer.

Henderson shouted to Sadio Mane to make a run down the flank and he’d play a ball over the top, and the skipper was bang on the money.

The lofted pass resulted in a free-kick for Liverpool and a red card for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):