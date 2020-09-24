(Video) Shaqiri scores absolute worldy freekick on first start in seemingly forever

Xherdan Shaqiri hasn’t played for Liverpool in seemingly forever.

But tonight, the Swiss was named in Jurgen Klopp’s intriguing lineup and within minutes, showed the world exactly why he’s such a talent.

Liverpool won a freekick on the right-hand side of the penalty box, which allowed Shaq to curl an absolute stunner into the top corner.

No discussion about it – it was special!

We don’t know if Shaq will be a Liverpool player once the transfer window closes, but it’s moments like this we’ll miss from the maestro!

