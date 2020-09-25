Hilarious Klopp video from Lincoln bench sums up his relationship with EFL Cup

We know Jurgen Klopp will have actually very much enjoyed watching his second string put on such a stellar performance last night.

Curtis Jones and Taki Minamino were sublime and will provide him options going through this campaign – highlighted in the 7-2 win.

But this video that did the rounds on Twitter of the manager looking in serious pain on Lincoln’s bench – despite his team being 4-0 up – is… funny!

The boss has always had a tempestuous relationship with the EFL Cup and its schedulers – and let Pep Lijnders do the press-conference before this game.

But maybe with such excellent strength in depth, this season we can go and win it!