Hilarious Klopp video from Lincoln bench sums up his relationship with EFL Cup

We know Jurgen Klopp will have actually very much enjoyed watching his second string put on such a stellar performance last night.
Curtis Jones and Taki Minamino were sublime and will provide him options going through this campaign – highlighted in the 7-2 win.
But this video that did the rounds on Twitter of the manager looking in serious pain on Lincoln’s bench – despite his team being 4-0 up – is… funny!
The boss has always had a tempestuous relationship with the EFL Cup and its schedulers – and let Pep Lijnders do the press-conference before this game.
But maybe with such excellent strength in depth, this season we can go and win it!
He's gonna get Carol and Caroline out to do the presser before for the next round https://t.co/KwyODrdGrx
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 24, 2020
COMMENTS