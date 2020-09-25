LFC fans send support to Neco Williams after trolls see him black out social media accounts

Did Neco Williams even play poorly last night?! It’s hard to tell when your team wins 7-2, for goodness sake.

But the young Welshman has blacked out his social media, with the wide assumption that idiots slating his performance on Twitter caused it.

Instead of glorifying their nonsense, we’d rather share the tweets of fans who have outed the trolls – but in truth – if you search Williams’ name on the site – all you see is those supporting him anyway.

The same kids who used to do the same with Jordan Henderson and write ‘Announce Thiago’ under every Liverpool post simply picked a new target last night. It’s boring and doesn’t really deserve attention, but when the recipient is only 19-years-old himself and is so upset by it he takes action, it matters.

Footballers are people. Criticise performances – analyse them – but don’t spout hate.

Neco Williams has blacked out his social media after tonnes of abuse tonight. If you want to criticse something he does on the pitch in a moment, that’s fine but absolutely do not @ him with it or abuse him. Not what we should be about as a fan base at all. pic.twitter.com/ZbDnLC57c4 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) September 24, 2020

I see the twitter virgins are giving Neco Williams shit for… * Checks Notes * Playing in a game we won 7-2 — Stanley House 1️⃣9️⃣ (@StanleyHouseLFC) September 24, 2020

Anyone who have sent abuse to Neco Williams are not proper fans and are scum. He’s 19, played a handful of games for us and getting criticised over 1 minor error in 7-2 win ffs. Shouldn’t have comparisons or high expectations to Trent, lay off the stick and back our players. pic.twitter.com/b31DVcG8TU — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 25, 2020

Each and everyone of you who are abusing Neco Williams, not only are you denting the confidence of a very young and promising lad, but you all are also a part of a problem for the entire human race and you people are absolute knobs. Fuck each & everyone of you lot. — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) September 25, 2020

Neco Williams blacking out his Twitter after loads of abuse in a game where the team won 7-2. He is NINETEEN YEARS OLD, You weird weird people, ynwa tho 🥴 — Samantha (@SamieJxx) September 25, 2020

Neco Williams blacking out his social media due to abuse is heart breaking. He is 19. If you think abusing a kid or any player for that matter makes you a better person, you just wasnt raised right. Be better & show some maturity. — LFC Views – Champions (@Mobyhaque1) September 25, 2020