LFC fans send support to Neco Williams after trolls see him black out social media accounts

Did Neco Williams even play poorly last night?! It’s hard to tell when your team wins 7-2, for goodness sake.

But the young Welshman has blacked out his social media, with the wide assumption that idiots slating his performance on Twitter caused it.

Instead of glorifying their nonsense, we’d rather share the tweets of fans who have outed the trolls – but in truth – if you search Williams’ name on the site – all you see is those supporting him anyway.

The same kids who used to do the same with Jordan Henderson and write ‘Announce Thiago’ under every Liverpool post simply picked a new target last night. It’s boring and doesn’t really deserve attention, but when the recipient is only 19-years-old himself and is so upset by it he takes action, it matters.

Footballers are people. Criticise performances – analyse them – but don’t spout hate.

 

