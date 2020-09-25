Mikel Arteta raves about ‘special’ Thiago & hints at trying to sign him

Jurgen Klopp looks likely to start Thiago against Arsenal on Monday night, after resting the Spaniard midweek v Lincoln for the 7-2 drubbing.

Especially with Fabinho likely to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence, due to the injuries of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, there is a spot at the base of midfield which has Thiago’s name on it.

Today in his press-conference, Mikel Arteta lauded our 29-year-old, why also refusing to rule out a question about the Gunners making an attempt for him this summer before his Anfield switch.

“We don’t discuss the things we try and do in the market, but I like him from my time in Barcelona,” he told our colleagues at Rocket Sports Network.

“Incredible personality, great talent, very special, great qualities to play in midfield and yes, I think he is a great signing for Liverpool.”

Thiago’s 45 minute debut v Chelsea whet the appetite for what is to come – and a home game against Arsenal – in which the opposition will surely sit deep and look to frustrate – might be another chance for him to dictate proceedings.

His passing is exemplary, and we can’t wait to see what he can once he becomes accustomed to the runs of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane – and the overlapping Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

With Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita – not to mention Fabinho and the players who shone last night v Lincoln – Klopp is truly spoiled in terms of his midfield options.