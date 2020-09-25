(Video) Minamino highlights v Lincoln: Taki runs show with two goals, one assist & loads of clever touches

Taki Minamino was imperious last night throughout Liverpool’s 7-2 victory over Lincoln in the EFL Cup.

The Japanese showed his mercurial side, as well as his incredible fitness and energy levels.

Not only did Taki bag twice, the first of which was a real stunner, but he harried and pressed like a maniac and showed the kind of attitude Jurgen Klopp signed him for back in January.

We know Lincoln are not the best opposition he’ll face this term, but it’s a really good sign, and hopefully a sign of things to come for the attacker this season.