(Video) New Minamino chant does the rounds after Taki’s two-goal salvo

The Thiago song – to the tune of the Gibson Brothers classic, Cuba – is still in our heads and has been ever since the day he signed.

Now, we can imagine this Taki Minamino one will be hummed throughout the rest of this week instead, which if anything, is a welcome relief!

Cliff Davies uploaded this video on Twitter of a Minamino chant set to Abba’s thumper, Here we go again – and we reckon it works just fine…

The Japanese was electric last night and Man of the Match as the Reds thrashed Lincoln 7-2 in the EFL Cup.

And more performances like that will convince Jurgen Klopp of his ability to play in the Premier League XI, too!