(Video) Shaqiri highlights v Lincoln: Stunning freekick, clever passes and more as forgotten man returns

It didn’t take long for Xherdan Shaqiri to re-announce himself last night.

The Swiss hasn’t played in seemingly forever, but was in the starting XI v Lincoln for the EFL Cup demolition job and did very well.

Within minutes, he’d curled a freekick into the top corner, but his overall performance was impressive – and included the kind of harrying in midfield Jurgen Klopp demands.

If he wants more chances this season, he’ll have to continue in that mould – but this is really promising.

Considering James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain didn’t play last night, and two of our centre-backs were out – Liverpool’s strength in depth actually looks pretty good.