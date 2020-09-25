‘Well done mates!’ Thiago reacts to EFL Cup hammering

Thiago enjoyed Liverpool’s 7-2 win last night and congratulated his new team-mates on Twitter post-match.
‘Well done mates!’ was his short but effective message -which went down very well with the Liverpool fanbase!
Well done mates! 👏👏👏 #YNWA https://t.co/0NiSzpWEKN
— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 24, 2020
Some thought Thiago would be in Jurgen Klopp’s XI v Lincoln, but the fact he didn’t even travel suggests the Spaniard has a good chance of starting v Arsenal on Monday night.
Let’s hope so anyway – as we reckon the Gunners will set up very defensively and Thiago’s passing through midfield could help break down a deep line.
We usually do well v Arsenal at Anfield, but Mikel Arteta’s side have actually beaten us on the past two occasions, at the back-end of last season and in the Community Shield.
From a Liverpool perspective, those games didn’t really have anything riding on them, though – whereas this one definitely does!
We can see Fabinho continuing in central defence, with Thiago, Jordan Henderson and maybe Gini Wijnaldum in the middle three.
