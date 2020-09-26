Alisson admits Liverpool’s level dropped in 2020 – but says we’re back in the groove now

Liverpool’s level is so high – and the standard the team expects of itself so crazy – that Alisson has suggested our performances were not good enough at the end of the Premier League season in which we strolled the title and racked up 99 points.

And when you consider we won 26 and drew just once in the opening 27 games, they probably were not!

Against Chelsea though last time out we strolled to a 2-0 win – and the signs were very good. Our backline looked secure, the midfield controlled and the attackers were electric.

Alisson saved a penalty, too.

“We know that we dropped a little bit, we don’t know why,” he told Sky Sports. “It wasn’t something we wanted to do but we knew we had to go back to our path if we want to be competitive this season for the title, because I believe this season the level is higher.

“It is just the beginning of the season, we had a difficult game against Leeds, it was an open game where anything can happen. It was 4-3 and a good game for anyone who is watching football, but a really hard game to play.

“Then you have Chelsea away and it’s a tough opponent and then the way we went to the pitch from the mental perspective, I really liked this. I like the intensity of the game, I like the way we defended also, the opponent had some opportunities to score but it was from the quality of the opponent. But what I like was our mentality on that game. I think we are on the right path again.”

All the noises coming out of Liverpool right now are universally positive – and we’re delighted with where the squad is right now.

The acquisitions of Thiago, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas have strengthened us – and the regular starters are all now established winners and in the prime years of their career.

Providing they maintain their hunger levels, this team can go on to do special things under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance.