Harvey Elliott backs Neco Williams: ‘He’s outrageously good – he’ll show the haters who’s boss’

Harvey Elliott took to Instagram to support Neco Williams after Twitter trolls criticised the Welshman’s performance v Lincoln on Thursday night.

It says a lot about the state of social media when teenagers are slated during a 7-2 win, in fairness.

But that’s what happened and it led to Williams blacking out his accounts.

His young team-mate Elliott quickly made his thoughts known, however – commenting on a post about the situation with the following message:

‘All keyboard warriors… The kid is 19… These people need to take a step back and see the class in him at this age. HE’S OUTRAGEOUSLY GOOD. Yes, we are all going to have bad games. We are all human and we all make mistakes. That’s life, but I’m sure Neco will prove to these haters what he’s about about and show them who’s boss.’

Follow up from Harvey – top man! pic.twitter.com/4IL4K1bEOz — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) September 25, 2020

Well put, Harvey! Williams only got into the spotlight towards the end of last season, so the flak he took midweek will have been a new and horrible experience for him.

We’d love to say it won’t continue, but so long as people (of all ages) are allowed the freedom to express whatever terrible opinion that comes to mind and can publicise it for the world to see – footballers are going to keep being on the receiving end of this.

Luckily at Liverpool, Williams will have a superb support group to help him through.