Liverpool’s Likely XI v Arsenal is world-class absolutely everywhere

Liverpool are taking on Arsenal at Anfield this Monday night – and we cannot wait to see the Reds back in action after their sublime performance v Chelsea last weekend (not to mention the 7-2 drubbing handed out to Lincoln).

Jurgen Klopp though has a few injury concerns, but nothing that stops us being able to field a jaw-droppingly good side.

Joe Gomez is training again, but we feel Klopp may choose to stick with Fabinho at centre-back after he did so well there at Stamford Bridge.

This will allow Thiago to play as our no.6 – which is handy considering skipper Jordan Henderson is unlikely to be ready.

Elsewhere, the team pretty much picks itself. Alisson between the sticks, and the best fullbacks on the planet in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson either side of Virgil van Dijk and the aforementioned Fabinho.

With Thiago holding, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita can help control tempo and dictate proceedings – with the world’s best frontline ahead: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Off the bench we’ll be able to call upon some of the stars from Thursday night: Curtis Jones, Taki Minamino, Diogo Jota and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Our predicted XI: Alisson; Trent, Robbo, Fabinho, VVD; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Salah, Firmino