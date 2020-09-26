Sadio Mane says Thiago will ‘take us to another level’ after being wowed by Spaniard in training

Sadio Mane has lauded the signing of Thiago – but also praised the acquisitions of Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas – who have all strengthened Jurgen Klopp’s squad for this season’s title challenge.

Thiago is the most exciting of the three arrivals, as he’s recognised as one of the world’s best players and perhaps the best controlling midfielder on the planet right now.

Mane has been wowed by Thiago in training, and has lauded the 29-year-old and the prospect of how he could improve the side.

“I think not only the fans are excited to see Thiago,” he told the official website. “For sure, especially me and my teammates were really happy to have this kind of quality in our squad. It only makes us better.

“I can see from day one in training and the game against Chelsea what he is doing. And I’m sure he will take us to another level, for sure. And we’re looking forward to seeing Kostas and Diogo Jota as well, who is a really good signing for us. I’m really happy to have him as well.

“They are good players and they will also take us to another level, which for us is something incredible, and for the fans as well.”

We already saw a glimpse of what Thiago can offer us against Chelsea, and we hope to see more v Arsenal on Monday night.

Jota’s cameo v Lincoln gave us a glimpse of what the Portugal international is capable of too – cutting in off the left flank and shooting just past the post – while Tsimikas gave a pretty good impersonation of Andy Robertson down the other flank.

We’re likely to offload a few more before the end of the window, but regardless, it still looks like the squad is in a mighty healthy situation going into 2020/21.