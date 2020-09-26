(Video) LFC’s Leighton Clarkson sent off for horror tackle as Manchester United push also sees them down to 10 in eight-goal classic

Liverpool U23s beat Manchester United’s youngsters 5-3 last night in what was about as feisty a game as Premier League 2 has ever seen…

The young Reds went 5-1 up and were cruising, but there was still animosity between the teenagers and it showed when Leighton Clarkson flew into a high, late and reckless challenge and was shown a deserved red-card.

Both teams ended up with ten-men though, with Shola Shoretire’s nasty shove on Clarkson seeing him receive his marching orders as well.

Clarkson, Ben Woodburn, Jack Bearne (two) and Luis Longstaff scored our goals, which makes it two wins from three for the U23s this term.

The senior team prides itself on its fair play, though – so the younger lot will have a lot to learn if they’re to make it for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV: