(Video) Thiago bosses small-sided games at Melwood and it’s a joy to behold

Thiago is one of those footballers you watch – and you’re not exactly sure why at first – but you can just tell he’s better than those around him.

Obviously at Liverpool we already have world-class players whose level he will have to prove he can match, but there’s something about the way he controls a football and passes it on that makes us purr. Aesthetically, he’s a joy.

You can watch Liverpool training videos by signing up up to LFCTVGO – and we’d urge you to do so – to get an idea of what we’re talking about!

This particular clip has also been uploaded to Reddit, and about 4 minutes 30seconds in, you can see a small-sided possession drill take place.

Thiago floats around the middle of the miniature pitch popping off passes and orchestrating proceedings for the team in bibs.

What’s interesting is you can constantly hear his name shouted by team-mates hoping for a pass – that’s because he’s constantly got it at his feet!

With Fabinho starting in defence v Arsenal on Monday, we’re pretty sure Thiago will be named in the lineup centrally.