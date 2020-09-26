(Video) Thiago makes Jurgen Klopp burst out laughing in training

We’d like your answers on a postcard please if you can tell us what Thiago said to make Jurgen Klopp react like this!

Thiago has only been at Liverpool a week – but it already feels like longer – perhaps because everyone associated with the club – inside and out – has not stopped talking about him since!

He shone on debut and already has his own chant – not a bad start following his marquee move from Bayern Munich.

For us, he has to start against Arsenal, with Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita either side – given Jordan Henderson is still injured.

That is a midfield of sheer technical ability, tactical nous and class – it really is.