(Video) Tsimikas’ Robbo-style cross-field ping left Liverpool fans purring

Kostas Tsimikas was decent v Lincoln on Thursday.

The Greek was much busier in the first-half, as the Reds mixed our attacks, but in the second, nearly everything went down the right and we didn’t get much of the ball.

In the opening 45 minutes though, we got a taste of what he’s all about – especially when he pinged this stunning left-footed ball across to Neco Williams on the opposite flank.

That’s a key part of Andy Robertson’s game – and alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool’s fullback pair have become famous for it over the past two seasons.

So if Tsimi can pass like this, as well as show industry and deliver probing runs down his flank, we’re on to a good thing!