Alisson & Thiago could miss Arsenal clash after worrying fitness update

Liverpool stars Alisson and Thiago Alcantara could be set to miss the Reds’ clash with Arsenal on Monday night, according to several reports.

The duo have missed preparations at Melwood ahead of the Premier League fixture, with the nature of their injuries yet to be realised, as per Melissa Reddy.

Thiago was in line to make his full debut for Liverpool against Arsenal, as suggested in our predicted XI piece, but it now seems the wait could go on for a little longer for the Spaniard.

Alisson will be a big loss to Liverpool if he’s unable to play, but a promising performance from Adrian in the EFL Cup shouldn’t discourage us completely.

MORE: Arsenal star Aubameyang likes tweet stating he deserves to play for Liverpool

A midfield trio containing three of Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, James Milner and/or Curtis Jones will be suitable for playing against Arsenal.

Although Thiago is a big loss to the side overall, he’s only played 45 minutes for Liverpool so far, so we should be fine to crack on without him for now.

That being said, hopefully the duo pass their fitness tests ahead of Arsenal’s visit, but it may not actually be the disaster we’re all expecting it could be.