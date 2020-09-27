Arsenal star Aubameyang likes tweet stating he deserves to play for Liverpool

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sparked discussions online after liking a tweet which states he ‘deserves’ to play for a club like Liverpool and not Arsenal.

The screenshot (below) shows the forward’s social media activity, which we didn’t believe at first until we checked for ourselves and can confirm it’s accurate.

Aubameyang liked a tweet of him deserving to play for a team like Liverpool Hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/ltIGy51iH2 — Nasir (@LFCNxsir) September 26, 2020

Not a lot of weight can be put into this and it could have just been a slip of the finger by Auba or someone who helps with his social media.

But that isn’t going to stop people from talking about it, even if the forward has just signed a new-long term deal with the Gunners.

MORE: Liverpool goalkeeper set for Bundesliga move despite being named in EFL Cup team

We at Empire of the Kop would obviously welcome a move for a striker who worked so well under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The financial side of a potential transfer for Aubameyang would be eye-watering, so it’s something we’ll just have to live out on the PlayStation.

The Gabon international’s social media activity is a bit more concerning for Arsenal, however – especially if the forward has intentionally liked the tweet.