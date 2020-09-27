Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge linked with surprise Premier League return

Daniel Sturridge left Turkish side Trabzonspor earlier this year via mutual agreement to end his contract in light of a four-month ban for breaching regulations.

The former Liverpool star is now being linked with a return to the Premier League to solve Chris Wilder’s striker problem at Sheffield United.

The Blades are said to be in the market for a new forward this summer, and have been linked with a move for Rhian Brewster – but Sturridge has now entered the conversation.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the former England international feels as if he has ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has been training with non-league side Kidsgrove Athletic, a club located near his home, as he gets ready to go again.

Sturridge has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and it’s what plagued his time at Liverpool and subsequently was a part of the reason he was let go at the end of 2018/19.

If he’s able to stay fit for a full season, there is no doubt he’ll get into double figures for Sheffield United – or anyone else he plays for – and we’d back him all the way (except against us)!