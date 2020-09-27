LFC predicted XI v. Arsenal: Thiago set to start in exciting midfield after injury update

Liverpool are up against Arsenal tomorrow night in what will prove to be the Reds’ biggest test so far in the early stages of the new season.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are a completely different beast to the whimper of their former selves they were under Unai Emery last year.

With Everton picking up nine points from nine, the Reds will be keen to match their local rivals every step of the way and join them at the top of the Premier League table.

It’ll be a feisty affair against Arsenal, with the champions keen on getting revenge for the Community Shield defeat earlier this summer.

Here’s our predicted team…

Our No.1 Alisson has to start between the sticks, with Adrian playing out the 7-2 win over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup last week.

A back four of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold seems likely, with Jurgen Klopp set to name a very strong team and Joel Matip still out of action.

Jordan Henderson was taken off at half-time last weekend at Stamford Bridge and is unlikely to take part tomorrow night.

His absence means new signing Thiago Alcantara is almost nailed on to start – and we tip Fabinho and Naby Keita to feature alongside him in an exciting midfield trio.

As has been the case with the rest of the team, we also think our full-strength attack – Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah – will start against Arsenal.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Trent, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino