Liverpool goalkeeper set for Bundesliga move despite being named in EFL Cup team

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is said to be set to make a return trip to Germany this summer, with 1. FC Union Berlin interested in taking him on loan for the 2020/21 season.

He’s spent the last couple of years with Besiktas in Turkey, after a very unfortunate performance in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old hasn’t be the same since shipping three goals in the Kiev showdown after sustaining a concussion, so a return to the Bundesliga may be just what he needs.

This news comes from The Athletic’s James Pearce, but has been widely reported by a host of reliable Liverpool FC sources, including David Lynch and the Echo.

Karius’ time in Turkey wasn’t without issue either, as the German cancelled his contract with the Turkish outfit after claiming his wages were going unpaid.

With Adrian serving as Alisson’s backup option at Anfield, Karius seemingly doesn’t have an immediate future on Merseyside – but the proposed loan does mean a final decision will need to be made further down the line.

The goalkeeper made the move to Liverpool in 2016 after breaking through at Mainz, serving as Simon Mignolet’s understudy – but the writing is now on the wall for the 27-year-old.