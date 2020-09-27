Liverpool set to sign SPL wonder-kid after Melwood & Anfield invitations – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign 16-year-old Motherwell defender Sam Campbell after inviting the youngster to Anfield and the Melwood training facility.

That’s according to Football Insider, who also say Premier League rivals Leeds United have also had a bid accepted by the SPL side.

Playing for the champions is undoubtedly attractive for any player in the world, but Marcelo Bielsa could offer Campbell a more realistic shot at first team football.

Jurgen Klopp has an eye for some of the most promising youngsters in the game, with the signings of Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott being proof of that.

Campbell would join a host of young stars at Anfield, and would work towards earning the boss’ trust and breaking into the first team, like Curtis Jones and Neco Williams.

But if the 16-year-old does indeed move to Merseyside, he’ll be expected to start his work with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s squad.

The Reds are in need of a fourth choice centre-half, with out-of-position defensive midfielder Fabinho filling in for the injured Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Campbell’s arrival could help the development of van den Berg and Billy Koumetio for seasons forthcoming, who will be aware of the wonder-kid breathing down their necks.