Reported Liverpool target ruins chances of transfer with disgusting act last night

Ozan Kabak has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer by various outlets.

Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams, a trustworthy source even if not known for transfers, claimed the Reds had touched base with Schalke for the centre-half.

The Premier League champions are said to be in the market for another central defender, if funds can be made available this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, who is probably the best of the best when it comes to accuracy on the Reds.

But, even if Liverpool are able to raise funds to bring in a new centre-half, it now seems unlikely it’ll be Kabak.

The Turkey international spat at Ludwig Augustinsson during Schalke’s 3-1 loss to Werder Bremen last night after a strong tackle.

Kabak has since apologised on Twitter for his actions, claiming it wasn’t intentional – but photos and videos of the incident suggest otherwise.

Ozan Kabak spitting on an opponent isn’t going to endear him to lots of clubs watching him pic.twitter.com/RLQran74OL — Sponge Sports (@monkey_sponge) September 26, 2020

The centre-half seems to keep his eyes on Augustinsson as his falls to the ground before spitting in his direction.

He was shown a red card in the final ten minutes, but perhaps his biggest loss was 900 miles north west of Gelsenkirchen as Jurgen Klopp is now unlikely to move for Kabak.

This kind of behaviour won’t endear the boss and any possible move will probably be off the table if the incident has indeed taken place as it seems.