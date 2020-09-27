Rising stars like Curtis Jones are “in the best hands” at Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about coach Vitor Matos, who youngsters in the squad like Curtis Jones typically train under.

The German is coy over taking credit for the development of starlets at the club, and has given his Portuguese colleague a vote of confidence.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Liverpool boss said Jones and co. are “in the best hands” at Liverpool – working under his coaches.

“He is in best hands with Vitor Matos,” Klopp said of the young Scouse midfielder. “All the young boys are. If you like, I am their manager but Vitor is their coach.

MORE: Liverpool set to sign SPL wonder-kid after Melwood & Anfield invitations – report

“They are part of training and you cannot analyse every player and give them feedback every day, but with the few young boys we have we can do that, so Vitor is really on that.