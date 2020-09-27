(Video) Gini mocks Robbo for getting outpaced by Gomez & Firmino in training

One great thing about the current crop of stars in the Liverpool squad is that they enjoy playing with each-other.

Case and point is usually evident in the Inside: Training videos LFC TV regularly put out on their media channels.

In the latest instalment, Gini Wijnaldum mocks speedy full-back Andy Robertson for getting out-paced by Joe Gomez and Bobby Firmino.

MORE: (Video) Thiago gives up on trying to do keepie-ups with Jota in funny clip from Melwood

To be fair to the Scot, he stuttered on the second-half of the sprint and jovially lashed out afterwards, jumping around like a child!

Well, Gini saw this as an opportunity to take a dig at his team-mate and the Dutchman imitated Robbo’s thrashing around in the funny clip below.

Take a look (via LFC TV) and skip to 2.40: