(Video) Thiago gives up on trying to do keepie-ups with Jota in funny clip from Melwood

Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota are two exciting additions to the Liverpool squad.

Despite not playing together on the pitch yet, the duo will surely get chances to make their full debuts soon.

Both have come off the bench to make their first appearances for the Reds, but so far we’ve seen more of them in training than anywhere else.

In a funny clip taken from LFC TV’s Inside: Training, Thiago tried to start some keepie-ups with Jota at Melwood – but the forward wasn’t on the same wavelength.

The midfielder offered a few skilful flicks-up to Jota, but the Portugal international wasn’t too interested and was simply returning the ball.

After a few attempts, Thiago saw he was going to have no fun and moved along. To be fair, if he wanted some fancy flicks, Bobby Firmino was right next to him!

