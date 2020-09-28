Arsenal Fan TV reckon Gunners were robbed by ‘joke of a refereeing performance’

Oh dear – it seems the Gunners’ 3-1 loss to the champions at Anfield hasn’t gone down well at the Arsenal Fan TV camp…

Mr DT, known for his dramatic outbursts on the infamous YouTube channel, has gone off on a rant on Twitter after the full-time whistle.

His main complaint? The match officials’ performances. To be fair, Sadio Mane was pretty strong in an early challenge, but it would’ve been harsh to show the forward a red card a few minutes into the game.

DT bemoans Liverpool’s third goal was achieved via handball, but is absolutely correct in criticising Alexandre Lacazette’s finishing.

Of course, it’s impossible for the reigning Premier League champions to beat Arsenal at home without the assistance of the referees…

Take a look at the little rant below: