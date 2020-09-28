Henderson reveals how the Liverpool dressing room reacted to Thiago signing

Captain Jordan Henderson has explained how the Liverpool dressing room react to news of new signings, after the arrivals of Kotas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

One of that trio dominated headlines for three months – and we already know you know who we are talking about!

Henderson has offered some insight to how the rest of the players act when a new star is on their way.

Taken from his match programme notes via the club’s official website, the skipper said the players do get caught up in the anticipation because above all else they’re fans too.

“Being fortunate enough to be a professional footballer doesn’t mean your reaction to certain things in the game isn’t the same as that of a supporter,” he said.

“It’s often maybe overlooked that before any of us fell in love with playing, we all were fans. That never leaves you. I was a supporter before I was a player and I’ll still be a supporter when I finish.

“So, when Liverpool announce a new signing, we in the dressing room aren’t that much different. We get excited – we get caught up in the anticipation – we look forward to seeing them and hearing them for the first time. It does bring fresh energy and a lift.

“And as you know, since the start of this season we have welcomed three new faces to the club. Kostas joined first and we got to know him during pre-season. Thiago and Diogo are of course more recent arrivals.

“All three are going to be massively important to us and we are buzzing as a team to welcome them in. We need them and we are delighted they chose to come to us.”

It’s honestly nice to hear that the players get caught up in the excitement with the fans, this type of information serves to strike a strong bond.

We at Empire of the Kop can only imagine what was going on behind the scenes during the 12 weeks Liverpool and Thiago dominated the headlines!

But he’s now with us – as is Jota and Tsimikas – as we attack the Premier League title, aiming for a record 20th top-flight English championship, equalling bitter rivals Manchester United.