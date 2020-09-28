“I want more” – Jota determined to score against Arsenal again later this week

Diogo Jota opened his Liverpool account against Arsenal in a late kick-off in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Reds ran out 3-1 winners over the Gunners with a dominant overall performance, and the forward finished the game off by bagging his new side’s third.

A scuffed clearance was picked up by the Portugal international on the edge of the box, facing the Kop end. Jota took a moment to position himself, and decide where to aim his shot, before unleashing an accurate half-volley into the bottom-left corner.

Speaking after the game, the forward explained that he’s hungry for more goals, and has his eyes set on the repeat fixture against Arsenal in the League Cup later this week.

“It is an amazing feeling, I just wish it could be with a full stadium but I am happy to seal the win for the team and get the result,” Jota told Sky Sports.

“In football sometimes you score, sometimes you miss and you have to believe you are going to score and fortunately I did.

“[Klopp] told me to keep pressing like we were doing and be happy with the ball and do what I used to do: play good football and press without the ball.

“I will do my job in training every day, hard work and do my best on match day. The first one is always the hardest one, to keep on going is the is the most important thing.

“I have one, I want more.

“We are pretty much in the beginning, three games in and we want to keep going and get three points in the next game.”

It will be a massive relief for the new singing to get his first goal for the Reds – and what a way to get it!

Liverpool are set to take on Arsenal again later this week in the EFL Cup after thrashing Lincoln City 7-2.

Of course, it’ll be a completely different game against Premier League opposition, but the Gunners will now know to fear Jota – as well as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

We’ll have to wait and see who starts on Thursday, but Jota is surely set to be given a start after impressing in his late second-half cameo.