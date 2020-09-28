Jurgen Klopp explains what it’d take for Liverpool to sign a new defender this week

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn’t considering dipping into the transfer market again this summer, unless there is a significant injury to a key player.

The Reds have been linked with a move for a new centre-half to replace Dejan Lovren, but the boss has doused the flames of those rumours.

As quoted by the Evening Standard, Klopp is happy with the options of three “top, top” centre-backs, youngsters and Fabinho as emergency cover.

“I don’t expect a lot to be honest [for the last week of the window],” he said.

“You think you are well covered, we have three absolutely top, top, top centre-halves, young players in line, Fabinho in the back hand if you want and then all of a sudden three players are out for a few days and that is not nice.

“But you cannot solve that in the transfer market. We will not even try if nothing more serious happens. I hope we don’t have to try that. If the situation stays like it is at the moment then no there will be nothing.

“All the rest we are in quite a good place squad wise and what the outcome [on outgoings] will be I have no idea at the moment. We will see.”

The Reds have been linked with a move for Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak, but the Turkish international has likely spoiled any plans Klopp may have had.

The 20-year-old is a rising star in the Bundesliga despite his side’s abysmal form, which led to the sacking of former Huddersfield boss David Wagner.

Kabak didn’t endear himself to clubs interested in him over the weekend, however – seemingly spitting at a Werder Bremen player after flooring him.