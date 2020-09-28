Klopp admits it makes “no sense” for Liverpool to not offload players this week

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said it doesn’t make sense for the Reds to play out the season with the squad they’ve currently got.

The Premier League champions have over 30 players on the books as of right now and need to trim the fat, so to speak, before the transfer window closes in a week.

Referring to the schedule for a full season, Klopp admits teams should not have a stacked squad because players will simply not get the game-time they need.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the boss said it doesn’t make any sense for the Reds to not offload players before the October 5 deadline.

“You cannot or you should not have a 30-player squad. That makes no sense we don’t have enough games for that,” he said.

“The schedule for professional football players, especially if you play for the national team, is really on the edge and we try to do what we can by rotation.

MORE: Klopp says “very special” Thiago is unnaturally good and can do things others can’t

“We will see how we can sort it, but you cannot leave a team in the garage and take them out every two or three weeks. It’s not like an old car in your garage and on a Sunday you take it out.

“There will be difficult situations where you miss a player here or there so we will see how we can deal with that. But 30 players for sure is not something we are looking for.”

Rhian Brewster, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic are three notable names linked with a move away from Anfield this summer.

The latter got a run out in the EFL Cup last week and scored in the Reds’ 7-2 win over Lincoln City, but we wouldn’t suggest reading too much into that.

Links relating to forward Brewster have sparked a lot of interest over the last few weeks, with the youngster said to have garnered attention from several Premier League clubs.