Klopp says “very special” Thiago is unnaturally good and can do things others can’t

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about star midfielder Thiago Alcantara ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Arsenal this week.

The Spaniard looks set to miss the game, with many reputable journalists saying he and goalkeeper Alisson have been absent from preparations for the upcoming fixture.

But there is a long season ahead, and a short-term injury won’t really impact the overall campaign too much.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp labelled Thiago “very special” and claims there are things the midfielder can do which is simply unnatural for many others.

“Thiago is obviously a very good football player,” he said. “You saw it [against Chelsea]. Some things are natural for him that are not natural for other players, but we won the league and we won the Champions League without Thiago. He won it with Bayern, so obviously it is a good fit I would say, but we now have to get used to each other.

“There are very special things [he has that separates him from others] in world football. His vision is exceptional, pair that with pretty good technical skills, and a nice passing ability and these kind of things, and you become a really interesting package. That’s what Thiago is.

MORE: Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge linked with surprise Premier League return

“On top of that as a guy, he couldn’t be better. It’s incredible, when you give him a ball, he is still a kid. And when you take the ball away he is a really mature and experienced football person, who is interested in a lot of things, tactics and all these kind of things. He wants to learn which is very important.”

Thiago really turned heads during his Liverpool debut against Chelsea, spraying long and short passes all over the pitch and being dominant in possession.

The Reds already had a host of world-class midfielders, but it’s clear to see the Spaniard takes us to another level.

As Klopp said, we now have to get used to each-other but a player of Thiago’s quality will never struggle to settle in anywhere in the world.

If the injury news is accurate, the wait for our new No.6’s full debut will go on – but hopefully not for too long!