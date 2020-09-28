Liverpool and Roy Evans apologise to Man City and youth player after comment

Liverpool and Roy Evans have issued an apology to Manchester City and their youth player Darko Gyabi after a comment made by the former manager.

Commentating on the Citizens’ 3-1 win over the Reds’ U18s team for LFC TV at the Academy, the 71-year-old said “not many normal names, is there?” after his colleague describe an attempt on goal by the England starlet.

Both Evans and Liverpool were quick to apologise to Man City and Gyabi, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The 16-year-old is viewed as one of the more promising starlets playing in the country at the moment.

Gyabi is a midfielder and was born in London, bagging a goal and an assist in the opening few games of the U18s Premier League season.

He joined City in 2018 for a fee of around £300,000 [via Transfermarkt] from Milwall, beating off competition from other top-flight sides.

Currently plying his trade at the the Citizens’ EDS and Academy, Gyabi is one to keep an eye on for the future.

City’s youth team are off to a good start in the U18s Premier League, picking up seven points from nine so far – with the Reds lagging behind on three points after two games.