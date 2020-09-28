Liverpool player set to end Anfield nightmare as medical booked ahead of move – report

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is reportedly booked in to take a medical at Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin ahead of a one-year loan deal.

He’s spent the last couple of years with Besiktas in Turkey, after a very unfortunate performance in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old hasn’t be the same since shipping three goals in the Kiev showdown after sustaining a concussion, so a return to the Bundesliga may be just what he needs.

This news comes from Football Inisder, but details of a potential move to Union Berlin have been widely reported by a plethora of Liverpool FC journalists – including The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Karius’ time in Turkey wasn’t without issue either, as the 27-year-old cancelled his contract with the Turkish outfit after claiming his wages were going unpaid.

With Adrian serving as Alisson’s backup option at Anfield, the German seemingly doesn’t have an immediate future on Merseyside – but the proposed loan does mean a final decision will need to be made further down the line.

Karius made the move to Liverpool in 2016 after breaking through at Mainz, serving as Simon Mignolet’s understudy – but the writing is now on the wall for the goalkeeper.