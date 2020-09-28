‘This is what I live for!’ Klopp ruins Keane’s dinosaur punditry and Reds go berserk

This was honestly the best moment of the season so far.

Roy Keane had the audacity to suggest Liverpool’s world-class performance v Arsenal tonight was sloppy, but Jurgen Klopp was listening on an earpiece and was having absolutely none of it.

We conceded a goal and a few chances, but we were playing an incredibly high defensive line that enabled us to dominate the game in the manner in which we did – that’s how it works. It’s risk-reward – there was nothing sloppy about it.

Below, you can see the incident, and then the Liverpool fan reaction on Twitter!

Keane didn’t reply during Klopp’s speech – and dropped a sly remark about him being sensitive after the German got disconnected – but there was one winner in this clash of the Alphas.

