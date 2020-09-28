‘This is what I live for!’ Klopp ruins Keane’s dinosaur punditry and Reds go berserk

This was honestly the best moment of the season so far.

Roy Keane had the audacity to suggest Liverpool’s world-class performance v Arsenal tonight was sloppy, but Jurgen Klopp was listening on an earpiece and was having absolutely none of it.

We conceded a goal and a few chances, but we were playing an incredibly high defensive line that enabled us to dominate the game in the manner in which we did – that’s how it works. It’s risk-reward – there was nothing sloppy about it.

Below, you can see the incident, and then the Liverpool fan reaction on Twitter!

Keane didn’t reply during Klopp’s speech – and dropped a sly remark about him being sensitive after the German got disconnected – but there was one winner in this clash of the Alphas.

🗣 "Did Mr Keane say we had a sloppy performance tonight?" Jurgen Klopp argues with Roy Keane after overhearing his comments in the studio pic.twitter.com/ehJM8rsRnw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 28, 2020

Hahahahaha klopp going for his neckkk!! This the shit I live for!! — SALIL (@salilghimire) September 28, 2020

You lot come on here everyday talking about ‘Roy Keane would sort him out’ and he’s just shit himself talking to Jürgen Norbert Klopp. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) September 28, 2020

Klopp looking at Keane in his interview pic.twitter.com/54ohebpf3V — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) September 28, 2020

Klopp’s just made Roy Keane absolutely shit his pants 😂 — Stanley House 1️⃣9️⃣ (@StanleyHouseLFC) September 28, 2020

Jürgen Klopp having absolutely none of Roy Keane’s rubbish here. Love it. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 28, 2020

Klopp alpha’ing Roy Keane I LOVE TO SEE IT — Jaack (@Jaack) September 28, 2020