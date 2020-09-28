(Video) Alisson denies Lacazette with world-class stop in one-on-one to sustain 2-1 lead

Is right! Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson did exceptionally well to deny Arsenal goal-scorer Alexandre Lacazette a brace at Anfield, after bagging the opener in the first-half.

The Frenchman was hungry at the home of the champions, but the Brazilian was up for the challenge.

Lacazette was put through one-on-one on goal, but Alisson got the better of the forward to sustain the Reds’ 2-1 lead in the hopes of making it nine points out of nine in the Premier League so far.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

