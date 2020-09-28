(Video) Alisson denies Lacazette with world-class stop in one-on-one to sustain 2-1 lead

Is right! Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson did exceptionally well to deny Arsenal goal-scorer Alexandre Lacazette a brace at Anfield, after bagging the opener in the first-half.
The Frenchman was hungry at the home of the champions, but the Brazilian was up for the challenge.
MORE: (Video) Jota bags on Anfield debut v. Arsenal with precise half-volleyed finish
Lacazette was put through one-on-one on goal, but Alisson got the better of the forward to sustain the Reds’ 2-1 lead in the hopes of making it nine points out of nine in the Premier League so far.
Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):
HUGE CHANCE 😬
Lacazette should have his second and an equaliser but he is denied by Alisson
📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL
📱 Follow #LIVARS here: https://t.co/Fw8N8jFvoN
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/TKZMdSNsSP
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020
https://streamye.com/v5n19
COMMENTS