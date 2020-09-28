(Video) “Joke of a club!” – Idiot City fan calls 5 Live for LFC rant, labelling Trent a weak link

A Manchester City fan called up BBC Radio 5 Live to go off on a rant about Premier League title rivals Liverpool, saying the reigning champions will “bottle it” this season.

He argued with hosts Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton, saying he doesn’t “rate” the Reds and described England’s most successful outfit as a “joke of a club“.

To top it off, Mohammed went as far as to state Trent Alexander-Arnold is our “weak link” and City have been cheated out of results in recent years.

It’s quite a dramatic rant – and we’re sure he’s in the ridiculous minority – with a big whinge about how Liverpool aren’t going to retain the title or find success in Europe.

Take a watch/listen of the video below (via BBC Radio 5 Live) and have a laugh: