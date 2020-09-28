(Video) Jota bags on Anfield debut v. Arsenal with precise half-volleyed finish

Get in, Diogo Jota! The new Liverpool singing bagged on his Anfield debut for the Reds, scoring the third in a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Portugal international could have easily bagged a hat-trick with a handful of chances going his way, but we’re sure as he settles in with the champions he’ll continue to add to the tally he’s now opened.

MORE: (Video) Alisson denies Lacazette with world-class stop in one-on-one to sustain 2-1 lead

His effort against Arsenal was well taken and really shows the signs of a natural finisher – what a singing he could turn out to be for the Reds!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):