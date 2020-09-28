(Video) Jurgen Klopp sends for Roy Keane after moronic ‘sloppy’ comments and it’s amazing

Jurgen Klopp – we love you.

We couldn’t believe when Roy Keane had the absolute cheek to suggest Liverpool were sloppy tonight at home to Arsenal.

We almost burst out laughing upon hearing the Irishman’s rubbish – but Klopp was waiting to do an interview and heard it himself.

“Did he say we had a sloppy performance tonight? He must have been watching a different game. Nothing was sloppy. This game was exceptional,” the boss told Sky Sports.

He then repeatedly sent for Keane, claiming the former Manchester United midfielder was talking nonsense – in no uncertain terms.

And Keane looked scared, before denying he said Liverpool were sloppy and accusing the German of mishearing.

Klopp didn’t mishear – Keane was being a fool – and we enjoyed this moment almost as much as the performance!