(Video) New angles of Jota’s goal shows an expert finish by LFC star at the Kop end

Diogo Jota had his dream Anfield debut, bagging a late goal as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League in a late kick-off on Monday night.

The Portugal international picked up the ball after a deflection on the edge of the box near the Kop end, and took a moment to decide where he was going to smash it before burying it.

It’s the ultimate confidence booster for the young striker, bagging a goal on his home debut – and we’re sure he’ll kick on after opening his account at Liverpool.

Take a look at the various angles of his goal below (via DAZN):

Click this link to watch the video.