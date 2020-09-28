(Video) New angles of Jota’s goal shows an expert finish by LFC star at the Kop end

Posted by
(Video) New angles of Jota’s goal shows an expert finish by LFC star at the Kop end

Diogo Jota had his dream Anfield debut, bagging a late goal as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League in a late kick-off on Monday night.

The Portugal international picked up the ball after a deflection on the edge of the box near the Kop end, and took a moment to decide where he was going to smash it before burying it.

It’s the ultimate confidence booster for the young striker, bagging a goal on his home debut – and we’re sure he’ll kick on after opening his account at Liverpool.

Take a look at the various angles of his goal below (via DAZN):

Click this link to watch the video.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top