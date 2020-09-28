(Video) ‘Only option is to cut arms off…’ Klopp nails it on ridiculous handball situation – but hates late-flagging more

Jurgen Klopp was asked his opinion on the farcical handball situation that has dogged the start of this Premier League season.

But while he branded it ridiculous, he said he finds the lack of flagging for blatant offsides much more annoying.

There were countless times this evening when it looked like Arsenal were through on goal with a one-on-one, but when a Gunner touched the ball a flag was raised, and the replays showed the player was literally yards offside.

What is the point in carrying on from that point?! It makes no sense. We can see why the assistants are not raising the flag on close ones – but when a player is metres ahead of the defensive line, it’s common sense to bring play back.

What if a defender pulled a hamstring chasing a striker who is miles ahead of him after a flag hasn’t gone up?