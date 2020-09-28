(Video) Robbo puts LFC ahead at Anfield with composed finish after exquisite Trent cross

Get in! Liverpool didn’t take going behind to Arsenal at Anfield too well and struck a quick double to put themselves ahead of the Gunners on home turf.

Alexandre Lacazette bagged the opener, but within 15 minutes the Reds were on top, after a quick-fire couple of goals by Sadio Mane and full-back Andy Robertson.

The Scot latched onto a brilliantly weighted cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold and finished with a composed effort, not rushing his lines and taking it past an opposition defender before burying it.

Take a look at the video below (via RMC):

