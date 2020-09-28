(Video) Sadio strikes back as LFC level the score v. Arsenal after smart play by Salah

Get in! Liverpool did not stay behind for long after Arsenal took the lead at Anfield against the run of play in the Premier League.

Alexandre Lacazette bagged the opener for the Gunners, but it took Sadio Mane less than five minutes to level the score-line.

Mohamed Salah was absolutely instrumental in the build-up play, providing everything but the finish for the goal.

Mane pounced on a loose ball after the Arsenal goalkeeper palmed out the Egyptian’s effort.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):