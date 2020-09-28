(Video) ‘Very sensitive, Jesus…’ Keane’s sarcastic comments on Klopp moments after being Alpha’d by Reds boss

Roy Keane had denied calling Liverpool’s performance ‘sloppy’ after Jurgen Klopp sent for him during the post-match interview – but then made a sarcastic comment once the Liverpool manager had walked off.

“Very sensitive, Jesus. Imagine if he lost,” Keane said – but his rhetoric before Klopp began his interview was that our win was a scrappy, sign of the champions type victory.

It wasn’t – it was an incredible outing against one of the best sides in the country. If we can do that without Thiago, and especially off the back of Manchester City being so appalling at the weekend, then Liverpool are on to a very good thing this season.

Keane can carry on writing us off at his peril, but he should avoid any dinosaur, Richard Keys type punditry in front of Klopp – and probably will now – too.