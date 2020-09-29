Arsenal boss Arteta says Liverpool set the bar in the Premier League ‘many years’ ago

Mikel Arteta was very complimentary of Liverpool after Arsenal’s 3-1 loss at Anfield, with the Reds getting revenge for the Community Shield shambles.

The Spaniard said Jurgen Klopp and co. set the bar in the Premier League ‘many years’ ago and the Gunners are on a different journey to the champions.

Speaking realistically, Arteta pointed out that the Liverpool team have been together for five years, while Arsenal are just getting started on a new project.

The former Manchester City coach’s full comment in relation to this can be seen in the tweet below, courtesy of the Echo’s Paul Gorst:

Arteta: "We are on a different journey to them. They have been together for five years, they have a lot of belief and great recruitment while improving the players they have. They have set the bar for highest it has been in PL for many years." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 28, 2020

MORE: “I want more” – Jota determined to score against Arsenal again later this week

The post-match reaction from Arteta is so different to other managers in the Premier League, such as Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, who aren’t always able to speak without bias.

What the Spaniard is building at the Emirates right now seems pretty special – they’ve come on leaps and bounds since the resumption of the 2019/20 season in the summer.

With an FA Cup already to his name, Arteta is bound to find more success at Arsenal and we at Empire of the Kop would honestly welcome it – just so long it doesn’t cost us anything!

Swap Arsenal for City or Chelsea in competition for silverware? Yes, please.