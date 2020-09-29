Arsenal fan Piers Morgan’s stupid pre-match tweet all the sweeter this morning…

Piers Morgan suggested Liverpool were ‘scared’ of Arsenal before the game took place last night. A 3-1 win, 21 shots to the Gunners’ four and 70% possession perhaps says otherwise!

The Arsenal fan made the claim on Twitter a few hours before kick-off, but was quickly made to look very stupid.

Our defeats against Arsenal, that installed such confidence in Morgan, came in a meaningless Premier League game last season when the title was already sewn up – and in the Community Shield – a friendly played in front of no fans that went to penalties!

But when it mattered – at Anfield – it was largely Men against Boys. We had all the ball, nearly all of the chances and looked better in every single department.

We hope Morgan writes us off again. Jurgen Klopp’s side is scared of absolutely nobody.