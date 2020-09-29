Diogo Jota was buzzing on Twitter after his PL debut goal – and Wijnaldum followed him in

Diogo Jota only played ten or so minutes against Arsenal last night, but whet the appetite of Reds for what’s hopefully to come throughout the attacker’s Liverpool career.

Jota got into great positions down the left, cutting between the right-back and the centre-back regularly – and scoring a lovely goal to boot which sealed the 3-1 victory.

On Twitter post-match, the 23-year-old shared his delight – and then thanked Gini Wijnaldum – who congratulated his new team-mate.

What a moment … ⚽️

Well deserved 3 points 💪 pic.twitter.com/fG6Mqs9mT7 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) September 28, 2020

Thanks my friend 🤩🙌 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) September 29, 2020

Jota is likely to start v Arsenal on Thursday in the EFL Cup, but we’d be surprised he remained in the side for the Aston Villa clash on Sunday evening…

Sadio Mane’s performance was so electric we can only see the no.10 beginning on the left, with Jurgen Klopp almost certain to stick with the 4-3-3 formation that has seen us achieve such greatness over the past few seasons.

Still, what a bench we currently have! A revitalised Minamino; Jota; with Thiago and Jordan Henderson to come… Not to mention Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.