Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t ‘put up’ with Paul Pogba, according to former Liverpool midfielder

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy believes Jurgen Klopp would not ‘put up‘ with Manchester United star Paul Pogba, if he swapped Old Trafford for Anfield.

Based on raw talent alone, the Frenchman is among the best attack-minded midfielders in the Premier League, but his lack of defensive work often tarnishes his overall game.

Pogba got close to reigniting the form he had with Juventus at the tail end of last season, striking a partnership with Portugal international Bruno Fernandes.

But he hasn’t got off to a great start in ’20/21 – and Murphy doesn’t think he’d make the cut at Liverpool. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said the World Cup winner lets himself down.

“Because Pogba’s got everything, he could defend better than he does,” he claimed. “But he doesn’t, for some reason, and I don’t know whether that’s the lack of consequence for not defending.

“Pogba wouldn’t get in Klopp’s midfield, I don’t think. He might if he was going to work as hard as he was supposed to but I don’t think the likes of Klopp would put up with midfielders defending like that.”

Personally, I saw a lot of what the United star can do when he was playing for Juventus and it’s fair to say he’s never got too close that form since moving back to Manchester.

One thing we do know is that Klopp doesn’t have any backseat players in his teams, and there may be some accuracy in what Murphy said of Pogba’s work-rate.

The Frenchman re-signed for United in 2016 and has worked under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but neither are yet to get the very best out of him.